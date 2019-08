Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Detectives Tuesday interrogated senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola, wife of gospel singer, Timi Dakolo, had alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her many years ago.

Following protests that greeted the allegation, Fatoyinbo was forced to step aside but later returned to the pulpit.

The police have confirmed the ongoing interrogation.

Details later…