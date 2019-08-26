Presidency Denies IPOB Harassed Buhari in Japan

Says proscribed group not found anywhere near President in Yokohama

Omololu Ogunmade in Yokohama, Japan

The Presidency Monday in Yokohama, Japan asked Nigerians to disregard “concocted stories backed by visuals,” of claims of harrasment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the country, describing as falsehood.

It said the group had not been found anywhere near the president since he arrived Yokohama.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, advised Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to ignore such falsehood.

According to him, such concocted stories, which he said were backed by spurious visuals of a protest or harassment of the president and his team, was only the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, whom he said did not realise that the rest of Nigerians had left them far behind.

Adesina said Buhari would make his appearance at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) from tomorrow to Friday worthwhile for Nigeria, submitting that no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.

