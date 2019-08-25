That Mob Attack on Ekweremadu

Last week in Nuremberg, Germany, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who was in the country to attend the New Yam Festival, was physically and brutally attacked by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who contended that Ekweremadu and other Igbo leaders had not been doing enough to push their case.

However, while it is a statement of fact that there is increasing anger in the land, a situation not peculiar to any one ethnic nationality or individual, approaching the challenge of the moment must be done with a lot of circumspection, after all, there have been repeatedly aborted moves to revolt against government’s sweeping ineptitude.

But the attack on Ekweremadu was the most stupid, illogical, and poorly conceived resentment by a people against their leaders. It is allowed to protest against maladministration anywhere in the world because it is within the rights of citizens to do so, it is not however anyone’s right to go physical or resort to violent attacks more so when such anger could be deemed completely misplaced.

Days ago, the United States government released names of over 80 persons arrested in connection to fraud cases all over America, 78 of which were of the Igbo extraction. It would have made more sense for these angry Igbo folks to protest against such people, who had brought the country to great disrepute under the guise of seeking survival and stop misplacing their resentment. That attack stands condemnable and indefensible.