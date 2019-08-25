FG Will Prosecute Social Investment Programmes Saboteurs, Says Buhari’s Aide

Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, says the Federal Government will prosecute saboteurs of its Social Investment Programmes(SIPs).

Uwais gave the warning in a statement by Justice Bibiye, Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), on Sunday in Abuja.

Uwais said the Federal Government would continue to mainstream the principles of transparency, accountability and probity in the implementation of the SIPs of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

She said efforts were being intensified to track down those bent on sabotaging the SIPs by exploiting beneficiaries for personal gains, or sensationalise untruths to discredit the efforts at uplifting poorer citizens of the country from poverty.

Uwais said NSIO was working with the relevant security agencies to ensure that those found wanting were arrested and prosecuted.

She responded against the backdrop of media reports which quoted her to have accused monarchs and other traditional rulers in the country of collecting bribes from beneficiaries of the SIPs.

The presidential aide urged members of the public to dismiss such reports as sensationalism and a total misrepresentation of facts.

Uwais delivered a goodwill message as Special Guest at the 13th Anti-corruption Agenda for the 9th National Assembly, held recently in Abuja.

She said she never mentioned at that event that monarchs or traditional rulers were among those involved in demanding kickbacks from SIPs beneficiaries in rural areas.

According to Uwais, her comments at the function, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, a Non-Governmental Organisation, were based on the outcome of investigations triggered by an individual in the audience.

She said that the concerns raised at the event related to complaints by some beneficiaries who alleged being short-changed by some community leaders in Osun State.