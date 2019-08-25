EFCC Investigating Oil Bunkering in Niger Delta Says Magu

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said saturday the commission was investigating cases of oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

The anti-graft agency said it was collaborating with the military to tackle spiralling oil bunkering and pipeline vandalization in the oil-rich region.

Magu, who spoke in Abuja, said some of the oil bunkering cases were before the courts.

“We are working with the military on the issue of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalization. We have intensified efforts on it only that some of the cases are before the courts.

“Investigation is ongoing. We are working with the military in the area of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalization and most of the issues are before the courts,” he said.

Magu added that the investigation was ongoing but noted that the EFCC lacked the expertise to operate on the sea.

“You should understand that we don’t have the expertise to go into the sea to apprehend them so we rely on efforts made by other law enforcement agencies,” he admitted.

Magu had recently lamented the negative impact of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalization on the nation’s economy.

“Seventy to 80 percent of our national revenue comes from the oil sector. It is important that the menace of crude oil theft and illegal dealing in petroleum products is tackled frontally,” the EFCC boss explained.