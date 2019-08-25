Boko Haram Razed 73 Houses, 28 Shops in Konduga, Says Borno Govt

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Borno State Government Saturday disclosed that Boko Haram insurgents have set ablaze 73 houses and 28 shops in Thursday’s attack on three villages in Konduga Local Government Area.

The chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Yabawa Kolo gave the figure yesterday when she led the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara on an assessment visit to the affected communities.

During the assessment, Kolo disclosed that a total of 73 houses and ‎28 shops were torched in the attack by Boko Haram on three villages in Konduga Local Government Area on Thursday night.

According to her, the attacks affected Borri, Wanori and Kaleri-Abdule. All the villages are in the Konduga Local Government Area.

She said in Borri, one of the three villages torched by the insurgents, the insurgents attacked and set ablaze 17 houses and four shops in the village at about 8:00 a.m on Thursday.

Kolo also told the governor that in Wanori, another village in the local council, 34 houses and 18 shops were set ablaze and in Kaleri-Abdule village, 22 houses and six shops were torched.

After the assessment, the governor, who went round to see things before meeting residents and community leaders affected by the attack, promised immediate reconstruction of houses destroyed.

He said modern houses would replace those destroyed, disclosing that he had received assurances from President Muhammadu Buhari that the federal government had started making concerted efforts to boost security in Borno State.

During the visit, the governor held discussions with youth volunteers under the Civilian JTF, who have been helping with community policing.

The volunteers told the governor that they were short of patrol vehicles. The governor promised them two brand new patrol vehicles to be delivered to them immediately.

The governor had complained to the president that attacks by insurgents in the state were on the increase.

At a meeting with the president, the governor had said three local governments, Gubio, Magumeri and Konduga, were attacked in the last one week.