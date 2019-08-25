Billionaire Businessman Musa Danjuma’s Ex-Wife Falls in Love Again

Nollywood superstar Caroline Danjuma is in the news again. This time, she hasn’t been accused of doing some unprintable things in her marriage. Nor is she at the centre of a tug-of-war between men with delusions of seizing her heart. Contrary to how she was the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons a few years back, the svelte actress is actually trending for a good reason.

The rumour mill has it that the former love of billionaire business man, Musa Danjuma’s life has commenced a ehiteindnromancd with another handsome hunk. It has been a few years since she and Musa parted ways in less than amicable circumstances amidst allegations infidelity. Musa has since moved on with his life, being linked with one popular lady here and there. Caroline, who was born to a Scottish father and Nigerian mother, has decided to also put her legs on the brakes and speed elsewhere in search of permanent solace. If news making the rounds is to be believed, she has found it.

The new man said to be in the picture is Lekan Gbadamosi, a Nigerian entrepreneur who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Kingdom on business. Those in the know claimed that Caroline is so besotted with the dude that she is always all over him whenever he is around. Though he is younger than her by a few years, age doesn’t seem to be a barrier as he is also heads over heels with the captivating beauty. In fact, the duo are said to have professed things to the point where a walk down the aisle might be in the offing.

As is so often the case in situations like this, her new heartthrob might not be as spick and span or squeaky clean as he might have presented himself. He is said to have talked multiple romances with several popular ladies in the past but nothing came out of them. Some are saying he might not be all that, but Caroline doesn’t seem to care. She is determined to enjoy her new romance to the fullest without caring whose ox is gored.