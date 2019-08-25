APC Screens Lokpobiri, Five Others for Bayelsa Guber Primaries

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday successfully screened former Minister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and five others for the August 29, governorship primaries in the state.

Also vetted by the committee at the APC secretariat in Yenagoa, were former Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Frankland Briyai; former Police Commissioner, Deseye Poweigha and Ebikimi Amgbare.

Others were: a contractor, David Lyon, rumoured to be ex-governor Timipre Sylva’s preferred guber hopeful and Preye Aganaba, reportedly backed by Rotimi Amaechi.

The Ita Song-led National Screening Committee assured all the aspirants of a level playing field in the race towards the November 16 governorship election.

After the screening, Lokpobiri lauded the process, noting that the party should rally round whoever clinched the ticket in a bid to unseat the 20 years of PDP’s unbroken reign in the state.

“Well, the screening committee did an excellent job. Out of the seven aspirants, I happen to be the last person to be screened. I think the process went very well.

“Well, if am picked, I am going to lead the party to victory. There is no doubt about that. If you can remember, I am the one Governor (Seriake) Dickson is abusing everyday. He does not abuse any other person. So, that clearly states that I am the one.

“If I do not get the ticket, I’ll definitely cooperate with the party. I am a party man. Ultimately, whoever gets the party ticket, the other aspirants are expected to rally round so we can work together for the party” the former minister said.

Also speaking, Briyai, reiterated his earlier promise to industrialise Bayelsa.

“Bayelsa needs somebody who can share, who can build, who can lead. I am a leader and not a ruler so I’ve been leading people so many years in my life right from primary school.

” Even in my places of work I’ve been quite outstanding and these are qualities that make me believe that when I win and become the governor of Bayelsa state, Bayelsans will experience the best of life they have never experienced before” he said.