StarTimes Innovates on Local Programming 

From movies to music videos and even reality shows, it is the same serving, as creatives continue to churn out similar contents. The need for producers to think out of the box and come out with world-class ideas saw StarTimes and VSkit, a social media application debuting a one of a kind reality show, Voice To Fame.

Devoid of anything typical, the show is a proudly Nigerian content, which takes credit for being the first pidgin English dubbing competition features notable faces in the movie industry including leading actors Femi Adebayo, who is the host; Mide Martins, Charles Okocha popular as Igwe 2Pac, Nkechi Blessing and others.

While the contest last, the competition will be hinged on the re-enactment of classic movies and TV plays, Rap battles and lip-sync taken from clips of movies and TV shows with a focus on vocal delivery and demonstrative facial expressions. A programme in a class of its own, the reality show which is inspired by the duo notions of dubbing and acting connects with the Nigerian audiences via a wonderful audio-visual feast with the most creative acting.

Blending the successes of the most successful reality shows ever, its add-on is leveraging on their shortcomings and improving on it. Voice To Fame boast of clean visuals, audio, a highly inclusive audience that decide who is evicted and who stays on the show; it is devoid of the desperation to win at all cost, as there is an existing feeling of love, understanding, and togetherness among the contestants.

An engaging show, it also bridges the gap established by contents tagged elitist, as it creates a platform for both semi-literate and illiterate audiences who feel a sense of belonging that Voice To Fame is their show through the language of communication, Pidgin English.

Debuting with contestants such as Flora, D Machine, Nkechi Blessing and Empress Jojo, the debut episode saw Flora as the first casualty of the show reducing the contestants to three and creating room for a celebrity entrance in Kannywood star, Yakubu Mohammed.

Flora’s eviction was followed by that of D Machine in the second episode. D Machine got evicted despite giving it his all. For Kannywood star, Mohammed, it was a case of escaping by the whiskers, having escaped eviction ahead of D Machine with just one vote.

A show where evicted contestants can return when voted back by the audience, Voice To Fame also allows winning big by downloading the VSkit application and contesting in the VSkit online short film contest where the film with the most likes stands the chance to win the latest Huawei phone, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019. For the contestants, the winning also continues as any with the highest number of vote stands a chance to win the StarTimes 55 inches television, hence the show remains engaging at all times.