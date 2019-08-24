Obaseki’s Education Reforms: Edo Poly Usen hosts South Africa-based don at 4th Eminent Scholars Lecture series

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has concluded plans to host Professor Anthony Nwodo of the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, University of Fort Hare, Alice, South Africa, for its fourth Eminent Scholars Lecture Series.

The lecture holds at the Edo Polytechnic Complex, on Tuesday, September 10th, and would host students, academics and the institution’s host community.

The Polytechnic Rector, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in a chat with journalists, said that the fourth eminent scholars lecture series is titled: Microbial cell factory – Relevance in the Future of the Bio-Economy, and would dwell on topical issues in the field of Biochemistry and allied areas.

According to him, “We are having Prof. Anthony Nwodo as our Guest Speaker, who will bring to bear his expansive experience in Nigeria and South Africa to the issues besetting the field of Biochemistry and make recommendations on how Nigeria can benefit from Bio-economy.”

He noted that the lecture goes to show how the Polytechnic is being redefined and transformed into a knowledge-factory that can compete with its peers across the globe.

Dr. Nwodo is also Director, South African Medical Research Council; Scholar, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and an NRF-Y2 rated researcher in Bioinformatics/Next Generation Gene Sequencing, Biotechnology and Molecular Biology.

The school is also planning to host a Technology and Innovation Day scheduled for October 15, which would showcase efforts in Research and Development at the institution.

According to the Rector, the polytechnic will be showcasing its many innovations to the world during the event, adding that several researches were ongoing in the institution, with many of them breaking new grounds.

“We have very sound researchers in the institution who are working with the students to birth new ideas. Some of these researchers were trained in some of the best institutions in the world, courtesy of funding from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

“Some of them are working with development institutions such as the Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE) and many others. Our locally-made yam pounding machine will also be on display. We are working with the local communities to develop and test some of the pilot phases for some of our innovations,” he said.