Ndidi Doubtful for Ukraine Friendly after Suffering Hamstring Injury 

Wilfred Ndidi is unlikely to add to his international caps when the Super Eagles face Ukraine in an international friendly next month and it has nothing to do with Leicester City refusing to release the midfielder to the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Leicester City number 25 played through the pain barrier as the Foxes were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in the Premier League on August 18.

After tests carried out by Leicester City medics, Ndidi has been diagnosed with a hamstring problem and could miss their next two matches against Sheffield United (Premier League) and Newcastle United (League Cup), but it is expected that he will be available for selection after the international break.

Brendan Rodgers’ decision to name the central midfielder in the starting line-up against Wolves and Chelsea showed how important the Nigerian is to the team as he didn’t feature in any of the pre-season games due to international commitments with the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last season, the Nath Boys Academy product became the third Nigerian player in history to feature in every game played in the Premier League in a single season after Joseph Yobo and Victor Moses.

Alex Iwobi (Everton), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City) and Joe Aribo (Rangers) are the other players classed as midfielders in the latest Super Eagles squad.