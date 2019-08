The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Nigeria, His Excellency Abdulaziz Albisher and the Embassy Staff, supervised and implemented ‘Eid Al-Adha Project’ in Nigeria.

The project was financed by Zakat House of Kuwait(Year 2019) and in collaboration with Darul-Kitab Wal Sunnah Society with distribution of Adahi in 14 Nigerian States and refugees camp in Katsina State with 1960 families benefiting at Al Noor central mosque hall, Abuja.