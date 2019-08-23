Kunle Afolayan’s Mokalik, October 1, Now on Netflix

Vanessa Obioha

Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie ‘Mokalik’ will finally be available on the streaming giant platform Netflix on September 1. The filmmaker revealed that Netflix has acquired the rights to the film during the French-Nigerian Cinema Days that held in July.

‘Mokalik’ centres on a young boy who is caught in between going to school or pursuing a skill in auto mechanics. The film stars Fathia Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Charles Okocha, Simi, among others.

Other films from the filmmaker that will also be available on the streaming platform in September include his critically acclaimed 2014 movie ‘October 1’ and his 2017 film ‘The Bridge. ‘October 1’ is set against the backdrop of Nigerian independence and starred veteran actor Sadiq Daba, playing the heroic character, detective Danladi Waziri.

‘The ‘Bridge’ however looks at tribal prejudices when a Yoruba Prince decided to marry a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family in secret. The film marked the Nollywood debut of singer Chidinma Ekile who starred alongside Zack Orji, Tina Mba, Kunle Afolayan, Adebayo Salami, Demola Adedoyin among others.