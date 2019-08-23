Aity Gets Music Mentors Award in Texas

Nigeria’s Gospel music diva, Aity Dennis, has been honoured with a Music Mentors Award in Houston, Texas.

The concert /award event hosted by Jude Levi Ministries in Houston, penultimate Saturday, played host to several guests and awardees in recognition of their contribution to the growth of Gospel music globally.

The President of Jude Levi Ministries, Jane Amzat, commended Aity for the imprint she has left on the lives of several artistes she has mentored through the years.

Reacting to the award, Aity Dennis said, “I was invited to the concert /award event and believe me, I didn’t know I was one of the persons to be honoured.

“The organisers kept it as a secret! As one of the guest artistes, I sang and after the concert, the award proper commenced. I was busy applauding the other people as they received their awards.

“Then suddenly I heard them reading a profile that sounded like mine, I looked around to be sure I wasn’t mistaken, then I heard: ‘all the way from Nigeria let’s make welcome … And there was my name! God has been busy surprising my life with goodies but I think this is one of greatest surprises I’ve gotten in recent times. “

Other awardees at the event included Bishop Simeon Agbolabari, Ken Rawlings, Bola Kwentua, Sam Kolawole, Chinye Keshi, Chinonye Azuonye, Joshua Amzat, Kingsley Ike.

The immediate past Lagos Chapter Chairman of FOGMMON ( Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria) has just returned to Lagos, after a successfull tour of Houston, New York, New Jersey, Katty etc.

Her latest work ‘You are the Greatest’ where she featured Naija’s Gospel Fusion rock artiste, Eben is still trending. According to her, preparations are in top gear for her annual ‘Unstoppable Praise’ concert holding on November 24 in Lagos.