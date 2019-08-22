Repent Now to Avoid Attacks, IPOB Tells Igbo Leaders

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the political office holders in Igbo land have the chance to repent and avoid the kind of attacks it meted out to Senator Ike Ekweremadu last week in Nuremberg, Germany.

IPOB Head of Directorate of State, Mr. Chika Edoziem, stated this in a press statement made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State.

Edoziem said political leaders of the South-east could still make amends by turning a new leaf, but noted that if they refused members of the organisation would continually attack them overseas.

The statement pointed out that it was considering adding the entire political leaders in Nigeria into its attack list, saying they have continually impoverished Nigerians, while investing in posh houses abroad and also educating their children in the best institutions of the world.

“Morally upright people from around the world have commended the Indigenous People of Biafra for once again showing Nigerians the path that will lead them to liberation. That is, if they wish to be liberated.

“As for we Biafran people, our objective is clearly set before us and our destination is a liberated and fully sovereign Biafran nation.

“Taa kabu gboo (opportunity still exists) for every politician of Biafran extraction, slavishly serving the Islamic Sokoto Caliphate to retrace their steps and avoid a rage from the masses and true owners of the land.

“It is imperative to state that in making that choice, there will be no differentiating between the subservient Biafran politician(s) who see nothing and hear nothing wrong when Biafraland is under Fulani military siege and their caliphate masters that dehumanize, abduct, torture and murder at will.

“As we march ahead in this sacred cause to restore our honor and dignity as a people, no obstacle, be it human or material will be allowed to stand on our way. Very soon, we shall show Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State that IPOB has not only the capacity and reach but also the power through the grace of Chukwuokike Abiama to achieve our set objectives and fulfill our promise to the living and the dead.”

The group added: “We are waiting for them and their trumpeters in all the civilised nations of the world. The story of their humiliation will become a subject of study in foreign institutions. Our struggle has shifted to the international arena where every eye will be watching and taking note.”