I Don’t Know Much about Interior Ministry, Aregbesola Admits

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The newly Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has confessed that he lacked knowledge on how his ministry, which is in charge of internal security operates.

The minister revealed this when he visited the ministry shortly after he was inaugurated and assigned portfolio alongside others by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing the officials of the ministry, Aregbesola said apart from stories about the ministry on the pages of the newspapers, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers,” he acknowledged.

Aregbesola therefore directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah who has been in charge since the dissolution of the last cabinet, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he will formally take over.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment,” the former Osun State governor said.

Meanwhile, he has assured staff of the ministry and personnel of all paramilitary agencies under his purview to provide purposeful leadership.

“I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership”, he said, while urging staff of the ministry to be ready for more work as he will be demanding much more from them.

Earlier in her speech, the permanent secretary of the ministry welcomed the minister to the ministry, adding that the ministry needed a focus person like him to lead it because of its strategic position in the security architecture of the country.

She said the proper handing over ceremony will take place on Monday.