Dep Gov’s Attack: Sule Assures Residents of Adequate Protection

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Following the robbery attack on the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, in which five persons, including three policemen and two civilians, were killed, Governor Abdullahi Sule has assured residents of adequate protection of their lives and property.

The governor gave the assurance wednesday during an emergency security meeting he summoned at the Government House, Lafia in respect to the attack on his deputy along the Lafia-Akwanga Highway on Tuesday night.

Sule, who spoke to journalists through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tijjani Ahmed, shortly after the meeting, said government has taken measures to provide absolute security and surveillance for the state.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the three policemen and the two civilians killed by the robbery suspects, saying “security operatives will work assiduously to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.”

Also speaking, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, explained that the deputy governor was not a target in the robbery attack.

“It was a robbery operation which the deputy governor’s convoy ran into and five persons lost their lives at the scene of the robbery. The elements, who carried out the robbery will be fished out by the police and dealt with decisively,” Longe assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council, Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo Yamusa, said the traditional rulers were in collaboration and supportive of the police to help bring the menace of crime wave to a halt in the state.

He pointed out that the government has put in place all modalities to ensure that lives and property of residents are protected so that people could go about with their legitimate activities freely.