Abia Killing: Army Dismisses Soldier

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu has dismissed Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, who allegedly killed a commercial motorcyclist, Chimaobi Nwogu, at Umoukereke Ngwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations of the division, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, announced this in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu WEDNESday.

Yusuf stated that Johnson has been handed over to the police command in Abia for further investigation and civil prosecution.

The dismissed soldier had on the August 7, 2019 allegedly shot Nwaogu for allegedly failing to drop N100 at a military checkpoint, a situation which led to his death. The army later arrested him and he was tried in accordance with extant rules and regulations of the Nigerian Army.

Yusuf in the statement said that Johnson had been dully charged, tried and reduced to the rank of private and subsequently dismissed from service.

He said that the 82 Division will not condone any act of lawlessness and unprofessional conduct from any of its personnel, adding that wherever that happens, decisive action will surely be taken against erring personnel.

He maintained that the Nigerian Army would continue to discharge its core mandate in protecting lives and property in line with the Constitution.