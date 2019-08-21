PDP BoT Condemns Attack on Ekweremadu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned the attack on a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany.

The BoT, in a statement by its Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin and Secretary, Senator Adolphus Wabara, added that the attack was unjustified.

Recall that Ekweremadu was physically assaulted on Saturday by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), where he was invited as a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

Condemning what it called unwarranted attack, the BoT said “the attack was totally uncalled for, unacceptable and unjustified.” “We therefore call on the federal government to address the issues that led to this attack.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian that did not deserve that wicked treatment.”