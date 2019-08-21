Oyetola Congratulates Aregbesola

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the tenure of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, as one that will linger in the memories of the people of the state forever.

The governor said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday to congratulate the former governor on his nomination as minister-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that Aregbesola’s achievements, especially in the area of good governance, which he said have been very impactful on the lives of the people in the state, would be replicated at the national level.

Oyetola further said by transforming the state to the admiration of majority of the populace, Aregbesola has written his name in the sand of time, adding that his name will never be forgotten whenever the history of the transformation of the state is written.

“On behalf of the state government and the people, I felicitate with our immediate-past state Governor, Aregbesola, on the occasion of his imminent inauguration as a minister.

“Your achievements in our dear state, especially in the area of good governance, have been very impactful in the lives of our people. It is, therefore, our belief that you will bring the same level of hard work and dedication to duty to bear at the federal level.

“You have written your name on the sand of time, and the memories of your footprints will linger in our memories forever,” the governor said.