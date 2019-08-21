IVTEC Matriculates 468 Students for Special Certificate Programme

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State-owned International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo has matriculated 468 students for the special certificate programme in the first circle of the 2019 academic programme

The students are expected to undergo three-month technical and vocational training from July to September, 2019. Some of the programmes are Electrical, Carpentry and Joinery, Welding and Fabrication, Catering and Culinary Service, Plumbing, Welding and Fabrication, Building Construction, Automotive Mechatronics, Masonry, CCTV, Web Design and Computer Hardware.

At the end of the training, the students would also go for nine-month paid attachment programme.

The current trainees were sponsored and supported by the World Bank, N-Power, Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) and Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) in the state.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Rector, Dr. Ade Somide said those who graduate from the institution would be self-reliant economically.

“IVTEC was commissioned by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on November 21, 2017, our first year of operation was 2018 and we did short-term certificate programme to provide first level skills training in various fields.

“After this, they were attached to industries and businesses, which was six months for the students sponsored by the World Bank and nine months for those in the N-Power category, it is purely for apprenticeship.”

While announcing that the management of the college has concluded plan to start a diploma course,

Somide stated that the move will make it easier for the institution to achieve the aim of producing the needed manpower relevant to the 21st century economy.

He added that officials of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) have visited the institution and inspected its facilities in order to grant accreditation for a two-year National Innovation Diploma course, which will keep the students longer on campus and make them learn more.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Mariam Garuba said IVTEC was established to promote entrepreneurship among youths in the state.

She urged the matriculating students to focus on excelling in their academics and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that IVTEC provides.