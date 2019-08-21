Gunmen Kill Two in Plateau

The National Vice President of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Mr. Adams Zakka Malau, has been killed by suspected gunmen in Plateau State.

The union leader was shot dead at his residence in Ngoksar village, Bokkos Council Area of the state by the gunmen.

The gunmen stormed the house of the union official around 7.30p.m. on Sunday and shot him dead. They also killed a 22-year-old man in neighboring Tangur village while trying to escape.

The victim identified as Mr. Marvelous Yelwa was shot dead while running home after the gunmen had killed their first victim.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, Mr. Mathias Typev, said he was on the entourage of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, who he said was on a tour of the council areas of the state.