Four Police Officers Arrested for Extrajudicial Killings

Sunday Ehigiator

Lagos State police have apprehended four of their officers for extrajudicial killings, and have promised to charge them for murder if found culpable.

The arrest was sequel to a video that went viral on social media of the four officers, believed to be attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who engaged in extrajudicially killing of two alleged cyber criminals in Igando area of Lagos state.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Supritendent of Police, said, “Attention of Lagos state police command was drawn to a video on social media showing some police officers shooting two unarmed suspects who were arrested and already in their custody against the code of professional conduct and laws guiding how suspects in Police custody should be treated.

“The Policemen were identified as Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila attached to Iba Division Patrol team. The incident happened on August 19, 2019 at about 3pm, when Iba Police Station received a distress call from one Anugu Valentine of no 250 Agege motor road Mushin, that he was attacked by a group of armed men numbering about four on two motorcycles at Ipayi area, Iba and they dispossessed him of one iPhone Max valued at N450,000.

“Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer Iba promptly deployed the Divisional Patrol team to the scene. Two of the armed robbers were arrested while two escaped. Two locally made pistols with six life cartridges and five expended cartridges were recovered.

“The gang is said to be notorious for series of robberies in Iba and environs. It was a well celebrated operation by the team as the suspects were gallantly arrested. The team however, went extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody instead of taking them to the Police Station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws.

“That act of extra judicial killings falls short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the Command.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The Police Officers are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room trial and if found culpable, they will be dismissed from the Force and will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in the conventional Court.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation and trial,” Elkana said