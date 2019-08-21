Ex-IG Consults Sultan on Insecurity

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar, yesterday paid a courtesy visit on Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111.

The visit, according to Abubakar was part of the efforts by the committee set up by Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mutawalle, to devise strategy in curtailing the activities of armed banditry operating in Zamfara and other parts of North-western states.

The former police chief, who is the chairman of the committee, said he knew Sultan for over 40 years now and believed his advice would go a long way in assisting the committee in its job.

“We are confident that Sultan, a supreme leader and a former military man, will give advice and recommendations to the committee based on his wealth of experience and interest in peace and security,” he said, adding that barely two months after the committee was set up, it has achieved its desired goals.

“We have so far visited 16 emirates out of 18 in Zamfara State, and the cooperation is enormous,” he added.

He explained that the committee has met with interest groups, such as Fulani herdsmen, community leaders which resulted in the released of over 500 kidnapped victims without payment of ransom.

The former police officer stated that plans are on the way to give orientation and empowerment to the repentant bandits.

Responding, the Sultan thanked Abubakar for the visit and promised to use the forum of Northern Traditional Rulers to rally support to fight armed banditry and other crimes in the region.

He urged the people of the region to support Abubakar’s peace and reconciliatory committee in the fight against all manners of crimes and for the total restoration of peace in the region.