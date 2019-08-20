Ndi-Igbo Germany Apologises over Attack on Ekweremadu

• Attackers will face German law, says Embassy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ndi-Igbo Germany (NIG), an umbrella body of Igbo people living in Germany yesterday tendered an unreserved apology to the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, over the weekend attack on him by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

This is coming as the Nigerian Embassy in Germany has said his attackers will be prosecuted under German laws.

Ekweremadu yesterday returned to Nigeria.

Under German laws, physical assaults are punishable by fines or imprisonments of up to 10 years, depending on the gravity.

A statement by Uche Anichukwu, Special Assistant to Ekweremadu on Media, said the group has said that any embarrassment to a leading light of Ndigbo like Ekweremadu was an embarrassment to the entire Igbo race and Nigeria, vowing to ensure that the law runs its full course.

According to Anichukwu, the apology letter was signed by NIG leader, Ogechukwu Nsofor.

He quoted the group as saying, “we, Ndi-Igbo Germany, the umbrella/apex union of all Igbo unions operating in the Federal Republic of Germany are shocked and dismayed by the unprovoked, unwarranted and senseless attack unleashed on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Embassy in Germany has said the attackers of Ekweremadu will be prosecuted under German laws.

In a press statement shared with TheCable yesterday evening, the embassy of Nigeria in Berlin said the threat level of the event had been classified as “minimal” by the German police, hence the lack of security personnel at the event.

“The Embassy has requested a thorough investigation of this attack with a view to identifying the perpetrators and bringing them swiftly to justice in accordance with German law.

“This would deter future acts of violence against officials of the Nigerian Government on German soil particularly against the backdrop of threats by the proscribed IPOB to carry out similar attacks on more Nigerian dignitaries, especially those from the South-eastern part of the country.”

Embassy of Nigeria Berlin, Germany 19th August 2019,”the statement explained.