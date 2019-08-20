More Winners Emerge in Dangote Promo

Two bricklayers and block moulders in Benin City, Edo State, recently won car and refrigerators in the ongoing Dangote Cement bag of goodies promo. The two winners, Aliu Momoh and Evbuomwan Goerge, were handed keys and particulars of the cars they won at an event in Benin.

Other winners were given refrigerators and 42″ flat screen colour televisions.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Evbuomwan, who thanked God for emerging winner said he would continue to recommend Dangote cement to builders.

He said he always use Dangote cement but was shocked when he was contacted that he won a car.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Ufot Dorothy, said they were in the state to redeem the firm’s pledge of giving out goodies to winners.

She also said the promo was meant to give back to customers who patronise Dangote cement, noting that cement from Dangote does not select weather as it can be used both in dry and rainy seasons.

According to her, “We have come to redeem our pledge. It is our way of giving back to those that contributed to our growth. Whatever we promise, we deliver.

“Without the consumer, there will be no company. We thank you for buying Dangote cement. Our price will encourage you to keep buying Dangote cement.”

Earlier, the Regional Director of the company, Mr. Olaleye Bodunde, urged distributors and consumers to continue to use the product.

Olaleye, described Benin as a hotspot for the company saying the company sells about 50 trucks of cement every day in the state. Reiterating the comments of earlier speakers, Mrs Funmi Sanni, Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement, said they came because of the importance customers meant to the company.