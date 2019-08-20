Lokpobiri Not a Threat to My Gubernatorial Ambition, Says Bayelsa Guber Aspirant

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Preye Aganaba, has boosted that a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, is not a threat to his gubernatorial ambition.

Lokpobiri, who is also a gubernatorial aspirant in the state, had expressed his preference for indirect primary “as the best mode of primary.”

However, while addressing journalists after submitting his form, Aganaba said while any mode of primary adopted by the national leadership of the party would be accepted by him, he added that direct primary would clear the doubt of everyone, expressing confidence in the party to conduct free and fair primary election.

He noted that he decided to contest the election because he was out to redefine the business of governance in the state.

According to him, “I think it’s left for the national leadership to decide, but whatever mode they choose, we will abide by it. But most of our members want to participate in the primaries. “

However, anyone they choose is fine by me, but direct primary will clear anyone’s doubt.”

Aganaba said in respect to the principle of power rotation in the state, it was the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the next governor of the state.

The aspirant said: “It is the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the governor. Power has moved to the west and east, but now, it is coming to Bayelsa Central, and nobody or no party can fight that.

“Bayelsa State capital remains a slum. The state needs APC more than APC needs it.”

Asked if Lokpobiri is a threat to his ambition, he said: “Lokpobiri is not a threat; nobody is a threat, forget about big names in Abuja. When the chips are down, we will know who owns the party. We need somebody who anybody can work with. The reality is that we are on ground, and the state wants a fresh face across party lines, someone without baggage, to move the state forward.”