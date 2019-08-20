EFCC Raids Ambode’s Residence in Epe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday morning raided the residence of former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, located at Oloja Estate, Papa, Epe, Lagos over alleged N9.92 billion fraud.

THISDAY checks revealed that the operatives of the anti-graft agency entered into Ambode’s residence at about 9:00 a.m. in connection with three accounts of the Lagos State Government the agency froze a fortnight ago.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, confirmed that the anti-graft operatives were in Ambode’s residence this morning as part of the on-going investigation into his administration.

Details later…