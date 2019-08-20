Akeredolu Begins 14-day Working Vacation

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday began a 14-day working vacation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olusegun Ajiboye, disclosed this is a statement made available to journalists, saying the governor will resume duties on September 4, 2019.

Ajiboye said before the governor proceeded on the annual leave, he transmitted a letter to that effect to the state House of Assembly.

He added that the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, would perform the functions of the governor while he is away.