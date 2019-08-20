Akeredolu Begins 14-day Working Vacation

0

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday began a 14-day working vacation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olusegun Ajiboye, disclosed this is a statement made available to journalists, saying the governor will resume duties on September 4, 2019.

Ajiboye said before the governor proceeded on the annual leave, he transmitted a letter to that effect to the state House of Assembly.

He added that the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, would perform the functions of the governor while he is away.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR