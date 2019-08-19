UK Recovers £82,210 Cocaine from Nigerian Trafficker, Jails Him Four Years

A Nigerian who resides in Peterborough, a city in eastern England, was jailed for four years after 67 wraps of cocaine were recovered from his stomach.

The drug, with the average purity of 77.1 per cent, is estimated to have street value of £82,210.

Twenty-seven-year-old Samuel Nwankwo had swallowed 67 wraps of cocaine before taking a flight from Brazil to London, where he was caught.

As reported by Peterborough Telegraph, Nwankwo, who lived in Eastfield, Peterborough, was stopped by Border Police at Terminal 3 London Heathrow as he alighted from a Latam Airlines flight from Sao Paulo last February 11.

The paper reported that Nwankwo had been to Brazil for five days and had no checked baggage with him.

However, a body scan at the airport revealed suspicious shapes inside Nwankwo’s stomach.

“He was then taken to a hospital for a CT scan, where dozens of concealed packages were identified inside him,” the medium reported.

On Friday, August 16, Nwankwo was jailed for four years at Isleworth Crown Court and the drugs were also ordered to be destroyed.

“He had previously pleaded guilty to one-count of fraudulent evasion on the importation of a prohibited Class A drug,” reports said.

