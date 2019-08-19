UBA Partners LCCI on Lagos Trade Fair

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) have gone into partnership to organise the 2019 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair.

The Fair, which holds between November 1st and 10th, 2019, is the 33rd edition and was expected to provide an avenue for networking and other business opportunities that would assist to catapult business activities in Africa’s largest and busiest city, Lagos and in Nigeria.

UBA, explained in a statement that it would be working together with the LCCI to provide a veritable platform intended to grow both domestic and international trade.

It further presents participants and visitors with opportunities to seal medium and top business deals, the statement added.

According to the statement, “in line with UBA’s unflinching support to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the bank is giving a 20 per cent discount to its small and medium business customers who register to attend the fair,” the statement further stated.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, Mrs Dupe Olusola, who expressed excitement at the partnership, noted that the bank, with its extensive spread across Africa and other major economies of the world, is always on the lookout for partnership opportunities that will benefit the business environment and the economies where it operates.

Olusola, noted that the bank was delighted as this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair was coming after a very successful organisation of UBAmarketplace by the Bank in Abuja, where over 120 SMEs from 20 African countries exhibited their products, attracting over 50,000 footfalls.

She said, “UBA, the Pan African financial institution, has branches in 20 African countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States of America and France and has always been involved in activities that aim to strengthen business connections and networks across key economies.

“Thus, we have decided to partner with LCCI to promote this year’s fair which is in its 33rd edition because the Lagos International Trade Fair has become a genuine avenue for both domestic and international trade through business to business meetings, product launches, enlightenment opportunities for government agencies’ programmes, and international trade partnership deals across borders,” she explained.

She added that the partnership would also offer the bank the opportunities to showcase its array of products to its teeming and new customers, adding that the bank would set up stands at various points to serve its customers and attend to various concerns.

The Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Muda Yusuf, who praised the collaboration between both institutions, noted that it was a partnership that was expected to yield great benefits, owing to the fact that the LITF hosts an average of 2,000 exhibitors annually, with over 200 foreign exhibitors from 16 countries.