Social Lender Gets LSE Recognition

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) recently named Social Lender, a Nigerian Fintech firm that bridges the access to finance gap, alongside 97 other Nigerian companies in 2019 London Stock Exchange’s ‘‘Companies to Inspire Africa’’ report.

The report, which identified 360 companies from 32 countries across the African continent with seven major sectors, represented featured companies including small entrepreneurial businesses through to well-established corporations.

The Chief Executive Officer, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), David Schwimmer, had said most of the listed firms have undertaken cross-border expansion, both within the African continent and across the globe.

According to him, “London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ report showcases inspirational and entrepreneurial businesses from across the African continent, representing a wide variety of industries and countries.

Schwimmer said: “Nigeria further built on its leading position established in 2017 report with strong representation from the industry and technology and telecoms sectors. These high-growth companies have the potential to transform the African economy and become tomorrow’s job creators.”

He also promised that LSEG would be committed to help companies realise potentials and celebrate company success stories to motivate and encourage company starters.

On her part, the CEO of Social Lender, Faith Adesemowo, said: “We have been solving real problems for real people. We provide a way of accessing formal credit to users using their social reputation score.

“You can find several user testimonials on our blog and Facebook page. It is really touching the impact we have had on our users.”