Nigeria’s Digital Excellence Set for Recognition at Maiden Gage Awards  

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian digital space is set to embrace new standards in excellence delivery with the maiden edition of the Gage Awards.

Gage Awards is the flagship online awards recognition ceremony in Nigeria. It is aimed at celebrating and rewarding Individuals and Brands who have done astonishingly well, “Shining like stars in the Digital space” annually.

With the professional auditing process managed by one of the top 4 Global Management Companies, a retinue of high calibre Academy of Judges and the beautiful gala night, Gage Awards will become and remain one of the most pristine awards in Nigeria.

The premier digital ceremony is set to identify, highlight and reward activities online that help shape the pace of human development in Africa and especially Nigeria, in Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment, and Business.

According to a statement by the promoters, the Gage Awards will boost the pace of innovation and growth in the digital ecosystem in Nigeria by recognizing outstanding players in the country’s emerging digital industry.

The conveners of the award stated that “We have set up such an award at this time to ensure the enormous resources that are available in the World Wide Web is geared to the development of human good, especially in Africa.”

There are lots of interesting happenings online and the time for that space to have a proper standard that would drive growth and inspire new talents is now. The Gage Award will raise the standard and reward those brands and individuals who have used the digital platform to simplify and make our lives better in information, education, inspiration, and business.

Gage Awards will highlight brands, businesses, institutions and personalities, their stories and the role of the web in providing a platform for their success.

In its maiden edition, the Gage Awards will be reward 24 categories, with six (6) of these categories to be determined by the Public.

To ensure a fair selection process, nominees from different categories will go on to become winners after a series of rigorous auditing processes managed by industry professionals.

Speaking further on the Awards, Head of the Organising Committee Adetukasi Adedayo said, “We are excited to be heralding this initiative that recognizes the achievements and successes of our counterparts from various industries in the digital space. We hope that this will be a tradition for years to come.”

Scheduled to hold February 22nd, 2020, at the prestigious Lagos Continental Hotel (former Intercontinental hotel) the Gage Awards promises a night of celebration filled with memories that would linger. Follow conversations on social media with #GAGEAwards2019.