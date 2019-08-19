Estate Agent Wins Betway N50m

Betway Nigeria, part of the global sports betting provider, announced yesterday that fortune has smiled on a Port Harcourt-based Estate Agent Emeka Cephas who won a sum of N50million after staking with just N13,000.

In a statement by the Marketing Manager, Lere Awokoya, Emeka played a 10 game accumulator to win this sum.

He equally affirmed that this win is the second biggest payout in Nigeria’s sports betting history.

“Nigerians appreciate our love of the game and commitment to prompt payment.”

“Having been operational in the Nigerian market for almost two years, we are here for real. As a measure of our commitment, we will always keep our promise.”

“We are a premium International brand, with fully localized operations in Nigeria.”

The Betway WinBoost feature played a major role in Emeka’s fortune. He actually won N40 Million with total odds of 3,077, but the WinBoost fetched him an additional N10m, bringing his total win to N50m.

The cheque presentation ceremony is scheduled for today, Monday, 19th of August, 2019 in Lagos.

Emeka joins a Ghanaian, Kwame Fosuhene who won GHc 990,000 (N66 000,000) from Betway Ghana.