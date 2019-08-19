Auldon Toys Partners Polesie

Auldon Toys, one of Nigeria’s leading toy company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Polesie, one of Europe’s, biggest toy manufacturer to retail and start local assembling of high-quality toys that meet all international safety standard within Nigeria.

The partnership which was sealed with both parties, signing the dotted lines in Kobrin, Belarus will see, Polesie JV Limited introduce their toys into the Nigerian market with Auldon Toys as country agent. The one of a kind collaboration will also witness the launch of an ultramodern assembly plant that will eventually metamorphose into a full production plant in Nigeria that will service other regional markets within Africa, a move that both firms say will be mutually beneficial to all, going by their pedigree and individual commitment to first-rate quality toys.

A statement quoted the Commercial Director of Polesie Mr Vladimir Kivaka, to have said: “We are happy to be partnering Auldon Toys, a Nigerian wholly indigenous company that has over the years shown strong commitment to providing high quality toys to the Nigerian children. “These core values of Auldon Toys fit ours and that is why everyone at Polesie are thrilled at this new venture.

“We have followed keenly, Auldon’ s steady ascends and popularity as the leading Toys dealer within the West African sub-region and decided to partner with them in order to get our quality products into a flourishing market, though dominated by cheap Chinese toys that mostly do not meet international safety standards.”

Vladimir was quoted further to have said, “this venture will see us bring in our invaluable expertise which would see us set up a toy assembling plant for the purpose of producing toys locally and ultimately bring our production lines which will in the short term add to the value chain by creating employment and knowledge transfer to Nigeria”.

Chief Executive Officer Auldon Toys, Mr. Paul Orajiaka, was equally pleased with the partnership as he acknowledged the strength and expertise, Polesie was known for.