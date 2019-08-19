Anambra Indigenes in India Worry over Prostitution

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State indigenes living in India have expressed worries over the rising number of Nigerian girls brought into the country for prostitution.

A member of the Anambra Association in New Delhi, India, Mr. Ikenna Aniagboso, stated this in a recent radio interview, saying the anomaly has reached its height.

Aniagboso, who spoke on Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) at the weekend, said most young girls between 14 and 18 years were being trafficked into India under the guise of giving them jobs, but ending up as prostitutes.

He said: “This new trend is giving the Anambra people living in India a cause for concern. Almost on a daily basis, young girls are rescued and taken to the Nigerian Embassy in New Delhi.

“That is why we have decided to come home to enlighten our people not to fall for scams by some human traffickers who promise parents jobs for their daughters, only to take them to India for prostitution.

“Indian people like black women, and in Anambra State, our women are very curvy, and this is enticing to the Indians. The new trend among Indians is that once they bring a black girl home, they call their friends to come and ‘join them’. This is so humiliating for us who live and work genuinely in the country.”

Aniagboso added that in most cases, the trafficked girls are made to keep working until the person who brought them to the country recovers his or her money expended on them, and also makes profit before the girl is allowed to have her independence.

He urged on the state government to also intervene in the ‘ugly situation’, while calling for strict interrogation by parents before accepting to give away their daughters to be take abroad.