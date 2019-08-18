Flood Kills Three in Minna, Displaces 500

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Flood, which resulted from early downpour yesterday, ravaged some communities in some parts of Minna, killed three persons and displaced over 500 persons internally.

Apart from the record of death and displacement, THISDAY checks revealed that at least 20 houses were submerged and destroyed due to massive flood that ravaged the state capital.

THISDAY also observed that two bridges at Mypa junction in Dutse Nkura area and Mola bridge at Bosso area were washed off cutting communities in the areas off from the rest of the state capital. The early morning rain started in some parts of the state capital around 4:00 a.m. and lasted till about 6:00 p.m., thereby making in the drainage overflow and causing the disaster.

Speaking on the disaster, the Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga confirmed the death of the three persons, though did not give their identities.

Inga said: “There are three unconfirmed cases of deaths and many persons have been displaced” Inga said adding that the incident was colossal because “over 70 percent of the affected victims built their houses on waterways.” Inga said after an assessment has been done “government will make necessary provisio ns for their temporary accommodation”

Niger State Acting Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso already paid visits to some of the victims during, which he directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to take inventory of losses and provide relief materials comprising of food and non-food items to cushion their hardships.

In a related development, the Edo State Government distributed relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster, which it said, affected three communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

During the presentation of the relief materials by the Chairman of Orhionmwon LGA, Mr. Sylvester Okoro, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Mr. Yakubu Gowon said the assessment of the property destroyed had been concluded in the three affected communities.

He said the affected school building has been renovated while the solar-powered borehole is back to life to ensure the victims get access to potable water.

Yakubu noted that the relief materials presented to the council boss for distribution to the victims include 20 bags of rice; 20 bags of beans; 20 gallons of red oil; 20 gallons of vegetable oil and 105 bundles of roofing sheets.

Other materials include 42 bags of 3-inch nails; 42 bags of 4-inch nails and 42 packs of zinc nails, adding, “The governor has approved that we give these relief materials to the victims of the recent flood disaster which affected communities in Orhionmwon local council, which is the usual way the governor gives relief to victims of disasters in the state.

“We want to provide succour to them and will ensure that the materials get to the people affected.”

Okoro commended the state governor for his magnanimity while assuring him that the materials would be properly distributed.

He said, “We are not surprised by the kind gesture of our governor because he is a listening governor. On behalf of the people of Orhionmwon, I thank governor Obaseki for coming to our aid at the appropriate time.”