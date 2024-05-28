  • Tuesday, 28th May, 2024

Tinubu Receives Ex-British PM, Tony Blair

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received in audience the former British Prime Minister, Mr Tony Blair, at the State House, Abuja.

The president played host to the ex-British PM, shortly after returning to Abuja from a four-day working visit to Lagos.

Other top government officials, who joined President Tinubu to receive Blair, included the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; his Information and National Orientation counterpart, Mohammed Idris and the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.

Details later…

