Championship, Carabao Cup Games Live on DStv, GOtv

The football offering has been further boosted on DStv and GOtv as both platforms will broadcast games from the Sky Bet Championship and Carabao Cup for the 2019/2020 football season live to its subscribers.

The games from both English football competitions will be broadcast on both MultiChoice platforms after SuperSport acquired the rights this week.

Huddersfield Town and Fulham kick-offed the live broadcast of the Championship matches which will be aired live on SuperSport 10 on all DStv packages and on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv Plus subscribers.

Today, Reading will take on Cardiff City in another Championship game which will be aired live 12 noon.

The Sky Bet Championship is the highest division of the English Football League and second-highest in England after the Premier League.

The Championship is in its third week and teams featuring in the league’s 2019/2020 season include Leeds United, Derby County, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

The Carabao Cup is an annual knockout competition and includes all 92 clubs within the top four levels of English football.

Fixtures for Round Two of the competition will take place on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday August 28. The provisional fixtures include QPR versus Portsmouth, Fulham against Southampton and Nottingham Forest against Derby County.

Manchester City are the reigning champions of the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties in last season’s final.

RESULTS & FIXTURES

Arsenal 2 – 1 Burnley

Aston Villa 1 – 2 Bournemouth

Brighton 1 – 1 West Ham

Everton 1 – 0 Watford

Norwich 3 – 1 Newcastle

Southampton 1 – 2 Liverpool

Man City 2 – 2 Tottenham

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace 2pm

Chelsea vs Leicester 4:30pm