Dad Behind My Choice of Music

LBee, whose real name is Ojelade Olanrewaju Oluwafe, is an Afro pop artiste with versatility in other genres of music. Currently under the management of YOS records, the budding artiste has demonstrated his commitment to carving a niche for himself in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry. He talks to Tosin Clegg about his musical journey, his new single and video, Santorini and much more

What inspired your going into music?

My dad inspired me as he really loves music. He listens to a lot Michael Jackson, Don Williams, Dolly Parton, Kenny G Rogers, and they were just there from the start. And when you get the vibe from these powerhouses, it grows up with you.

What kind of music do you do?

I’m quite versatile based on the kind of music I grew up listening to; anything that involves me using my vocal strength I’m good to go, from reggae to Afro pop but honestly I flow a lot more on Afro.

What are your ongoing projects?

I have a new song titled, Santorini, but before that, I did a song with 9ice, Fortune and Fame. But now I have Santorini which was dropped like two weeks ago and the video just dropped as well.

Tell us about your management?

I signed with Yos Records August last year and it’s about a year already. But I felt the vibe to go into music professionally in 2012,2013, and I remember writing a song my roommates were laughing over then, but here I am today with a dream come true.