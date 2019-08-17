Cracker Awaits Fans as ABU Sanctions JoeBoy, Real One Bout

After several speculations, Africa Boxing Union (ABU) has finally approved the much-anticipated fight between the reigning African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Oto ‘JoeBoy’ Joseph and reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu.

Oladosu had severally openly challenged Joseph for his title, but with the fight being sanctioned by ABU, boxing fans are in for one of the most explosive boxing fights in Nigerian history when the 20th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night comes up at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The open challenge heated up so much so during the press conference to herald the GOtv Boxing Night 19 that it took the intervention of security men and the CEO of FlyKite promotion-Jenkins Alumona to save an ugly situation.

Meanwhile, boxing fans have been divided as to where the fight would tilt to when it eventually comes up. While many would place their bets on the more experienced JoeBoy, others felt ‘a new Sherriff is now in town’ in Oladosu.

Real One is hard to defend against because he throws fast but not so powerful ones. The Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Product is a volume puncher; a master of flurries, who requires opponents to frequently enter into a clinch to curtail his undoubted menace.

Joe Boy, a serial amateur champion, is the more experienced of the two with 15 wins (six TKOs) in as many fights. But despite hitting the big time a little later than his prospective opponent, the WABU champion has made up on lost grounds, building a reputation as a fearsome opponent; one with a graceful, edge-of-the-seat style that wows fans and leaves opponents despondent.

Both boxers have won the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night, with Joe Boy doing so thrice and Real One twice.

Boxing fans can therefore not wait a little longer for the fight to hold.