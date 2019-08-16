Travel Agency Trains Partners

Finchglow Travels, one of Nigeria’s leading Travel Management Company (TMC), recently held training with its trade partners in Abuja, on how to collaborate and work with the new International Air Transport Association (IATA) payment and distribution system.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, Finchglow Travels (GCOO), Ezekiel Ikotun, in his opening remark said the company had been in existence since 2006.

He explained: “We have seen the ups and downs of this business without forgetting the days of BSP, yet we are thankful that we are here today. We understand that it takes courage to remain in this business starting from the operating environment to many other areas which has unfortunately led to the extinction of many renowned travel agencies.”

He said in cognisance of the realities, Finchglow Travels had decided to collaborate and synergise with its trading partners in order to foster business sustainability.

“We recognise your influence in our businesses and we can’t deny that your efforts have been remarkable. We want this to continue; hence we set up this forum to educate you,” Ikotun said.

While delivering a lecture on the latest trends in the industry, Ikotun spoke of the New Distribution Capability (NDC), a travel industry-supported program launched by IATA for the development and market adoption of a new, XML-based data transmission standard (NDC Standard). He urged agencies to embrace it the moment the NDC is activated in Nigeria, as it would enhance communications between airlines and travel agents.

Ikotun also announced the launch of Finch Trade PartnerPlus, a platform that allows the trade partners to be able to enjoy feature-rich tailored travel products and services to help trade partners enhance existing product and service portfolio and achieve incremental growth.