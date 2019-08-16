Ondo Bans Commercial Motorcyclists on Ore-Ijebu Ode Expressway

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Government has ‘vehemently’ banned the use of commercial motorcycle popularly known as Okada on Ofosu-Ajebandele road on the Ore-Ijebu ode expressway.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, revealed the action of the state government in a statement issued and made available to journalists Thursday.

Ojogo in the statement said the state government has observed with serious concern the activities of some ‘unscrupulous elements’, which have hidden under the guise of engaging in motorcycle business to perpetrate crime on the route.

The commissioner said the government was disturbed by the activities of these criminal elements which include armed robbery, kidnapping among others.

Ojogo said the total ban on the activities of motorcyclists’ operators is with immediate effect and shall suffice until further notice.

He said: “By this development, all activities of commercial motorcyclists are henceforth restricted to internal confines of Ore town and other communities in the area.

“Security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, are consequently directed to apprehend forthwith anyone who flouts this restriction order.”

The commissioner appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies in the enforcement of the action in order to stem the growing rate of criminal activities along the expressway.