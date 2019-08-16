Nollywood Actress, Ex-BBNaija Housemates Laud ONGA Foodies Hangout

Vanessa Obioha

Nollywood actress, Chy Nwakanma, and former Big Brother Naija Housemates, Vandora Williams and Nina Ivy were among the celebrities who stormed Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos recently for the third edition of ONGA Foodies Hangout.

The event which aims at connecting the seasoning brand from the stables of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, with lovers of food and fun-seekers was hosted by TV personality, Chuey Chu.

Vandora and Nina, eulogised the brand for enhancing the skills of its advocates on various delicacies, mostly on the popular Nigerian jollof rice which is widely consumed by the populace.

Their views were corroborated by TV show ONGAcious host, Folake Cole-Adeife, who has been an advocate of the brand on the television show aimed at promoting Nigeria’s culture, tourism and healthy living.

The hangout also witnessed the popular African food blogger, Atim Ukoh, known as Afrolems enlightening others on food blogging and photography.

The highlight of the event was the jollof cooking competition between three seasoned chefs and one attendee supported by the guest celebrities. This competition was in preparation for the 2019 Jollof Rice Day in Ghana usually celebrated in August.

After a painstaking decision by the judges based on taste and presentation, Adebukola Abass (Chef Turay) who was supported by Nwakanma was declared the winner. She clinched the prize of a giant refrigerator and other gifts, and will represent Nigeria at the Jollof Rice event.

While receiving her prize, excited Abass, commended ONGA for the laudable initiative and the opportunity to showcase her skills. Also, she promised to make the nation proud in Ghana.

In her remark, Nwakanma affirmed that she was highly delighted to be behind the winner and eulogised the brand for putting the initiative together.

Earlier, the Category Manager, Culinary and Cereals, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Olumide Aruleba, said having debuted in Lagos in 2018, with subsequent event in Abuja, the third edition was borne out of fans request for more.