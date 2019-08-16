MFM Basketball Ladies Set for All Africa Games

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women’s Basketball Club’s duo of Marvelous Abel and Fumnanya Ijeh have promised to do the nation proud as they join two other players that will be flying Nigeria’s flag at the All Africa Games in Morocco.

Speaking to the media shortly before their departure, Ijeh said she was excited making the Nigerian team.

“I was pleasantly surprised that I was picked to represent Nigeria at the All Africa Games even though we had more experienced players in camp but truth be told, I gave it my all during trainings.

“My secret and that of my club teammate, Marvelous was fervent prayers and hard work. You know we pray very hard in MFM and we are also taught the value of hard work by our coach, Aderemi Adewumi. He told us to go and prove to the national team handlers that we are there on merit”, she explained.

Just like Fumnanya, her MFM teammate, Marvelous Abel revealed that they’re in Morocco to make Nigeria and the church proud.

“We are not going to Morocco for sight seeing but to fly Nigeria’s flag very high. In addition, we are indebted to our General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya for taking good care of us as players of MFM Women’s Basketball Club and the only way to show our appreciation to him is by winning the gold medal at stake at the All Africa Games and coming back to share our testimonies in church”, she concluded.

Nigeria will be competing in the 3×3 event in the men and female basketball events at the All Africa Games with each nation presenting four players each.