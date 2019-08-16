Egbe Hails Kanu’s Appointment as Ihedioha’s SSA

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has hailed the appointment of Nigerian soccer legend, Nwankwo Kanu as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

Egbe in a statement yesterday, said the governor has made the right decision in going for a man who can add value to Imo sports.

“Kanu who remains one of the nation’s most decorated footballers would definitely bring his experience, expertise and charisma to bear on Imo sports. “I am happy with this appointment which I know is good for Imo sports,” Egbe stated.

Egbe commended Ihedioha for taking bold steps since his assumption of office to reposition Imo sports, insisting that it tallies with Monimichelle’s vision of eradicating bad pitches from Nigeria and Africa.

“Ihedioha has shown that he wants to start the process of rebuilding Imo with the sports sector which is a very important sector, especially for a state like Imo which boosts of overflowing sporting talents.

“His move to upgrade sports facilities in Imo tallies with our vision in Monimichelle which is to eradicate bad pitches in Nigeria and Africa. With Kanu’s new role, Imo sports would no doubt get better,” Egbe concluded.