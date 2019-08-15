Tecno Renews Multi-year Partnership

After a successful three-year relationship, Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, Tecno has renewed its strategic partnership with the popular United Kingdom-based Manchester City Football Club at an event in New Delhi, India.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging the global fanbase of the two brands in order to ensure top of mind awareness for both parties. It also makes it possible for the brands to work together on a number of initiatives.

Following the renewal ceremony last week in India, Tecno visited Nanjing, China for the first game during Manchester City’s 2019 Asia Tour.

Vice President of Transsion Holdings and General Manager of Tecno, Mr. Stephen HA, said: “We feel very honored that our brand will be with City players all through the 2019 Asia tour. We believe that our blue spirit will be a winner.“

Senior Vice President of Partnerships at City Football Group, Mr. Damian Willoughby, said: “Manchester City prides itself on partnering with some of the world’s leading organizations, so we are thrilled to be announcing the renewal of our established partnership with Tecno Mobile. During the past three years, we have collaborated on a number of exciting initiatives that has engaged, connected and entertained our global fanbase.”

Tecno has been very successful, especially in the African market where it has had major wins. Tecno Spark 3, which is one of its latest budget smartphones, recently won the Best Tecno’s strategic partner.

General Manager of Transsion Holdings, the parent company of Tecno, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, said: “We are thrilled at the success of our partnership with Manchester City Football Club. This renewal of our partnership is the start of even greater things to come for the two brands and forNigerians at large because TECNO is for Nigeria.”