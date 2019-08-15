Remita Corporate Champions Cup Season 5 Kicks off

The 2019 edition and fifth season of the annual corporate football tournament, Remita Corporate Champions Cup, widely known as RC3, is set to kick off at the Sports Pavilion of Yaba College Technology, Lagos, every Sunday from August 18 to September 1, 2019.

The tourney which is in its 5th edition would feature eight leading corporate brands across various industries in Nigeria: Union Bank, First City Monument Bank, IHS Towers, MTN Nigeria, Nestle, Unilever, NEM Insurance, and Friesland Campina.

“As always, we strongly believe that work-life balance is a necessity and can substantially contribute to a healthier, productive workforce. This is therefore a pivotal reason we have been a part of this tournament since its inception, and five editions running, we continue to promote team bonding, inter-company networking and wellness among employees from different firms, in an stress-free manner,” said John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs headline sponsor of the tournament.

“More so, we are convinced that a nation with a workforce able to maximise its time and energy for work and other important aspects of their life would be able to immeasurably contribute to national growth and advancement,” Obaro added.

Legendary former Super Eagles goalkeeper and tournament ambassador, Peter Rufai, disclosed his hopes for the tournament: “Now in its fifth season and growing even stronger, the success of RC3 this year would surpass all four editions past.

“Personally, I expect a remarkable competition. I also anticipate a championship that would engender and strengthen camaraderie among the participating players, teams, organisations, supporters and other individuals across various walks of life,” stressed Rufai.

Also speaking on his expectations from the competition, Chief Operating Officer of MediaVision, Jimmy Sogbesan, said: “It has been five whole seasons of spectacular soccer across Corporate Nigeria; we guarantee participating teams and spectators nothing short of that for them and their loved ones again this year.”

With the best of football skills and passion by professionals in Nigeria on display, Remita Corporate Champions Cup is the pinnacle of Corporate Games in Nigeria. Its 2019 edition would bring together top brands and SystemSpecs customers in a friendly environment.

Regarded as the most prestigious league of all corporate football competitions in Nigeria, the Remita Corporate Champions Cup 2019 would feature winners and runners-up of various sector-based footballing competitions in Corporate Nigeria, covering banking, FMCG, insurance and telecoms.