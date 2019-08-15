Osun Begins Construction of 120 Bed Ward, 30 Doctors Quarter

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said his administration is committed to improving the health sector through the deployment of technology-based approach to ensure quality and affordable delivery.

Oyetola said this while turning the soil for the construction of the 120-bed ward and 30 doctors’ quarters at the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo recently.

In the same vein, the governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for giving the state the privilege to participate in the competition that enabled the state to source funds from the federal government-facilitated World Bank’s Save One Million Lives (SOML) initiative in which Osun got 20.547 million dollars, having been adjudged number two in the contest.

He noted that the administration had on assumption of office commenced work on the revitalisation of nine general hospitals and 332 Primary Health Centres – one per ward – across the state.

He noted that the state has been partnering development partners and was exploring other windows to attract more funds to further deliver quality healthcare to the people.

Oyetola appealed to corporate organisations and relevant associations to partner the state in its efforts to revamp the health sector.

“This is a further fulfillment of the resolve of our administration to use health, which experts say is wealth, to power all the sectors of the state to deliver prosperity and good life to the people.

“Our revitalisation programme is holistic. It comes with the use of technology to boost health delivery, provision of modern equipment, training and re-training of staff for efficient healthcare.

“In order to give prompt vent to this resolve, we executed the flag off of the facilities in Ejigbo (Osun West) and Ifetedo (Osun East) Senatorial Districts barely three months into our administration.

“Work has reached advanced stages on the two projects. They will be delivered very soon. We also commenced work on the revitalisation of nine General Hospitals and 332 Primary Health Centres – one per ward – across the state.

“We are here to complete the one-per-senatorial-district revitalisation of hospitals with this expansion project at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

“This project consists of the construction of a 120-bed ward and 30 doctors’ quarters. This hospital is the flagship of the facilities under the Hospitals Management Board,” he said.

According to him, it was a multi-specialist hospital which offers specialised services in major areas including obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, radiology, pediatrics, internal medicine, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation, optical services, medical laboratory services, dentistry, HIV testing, counselling and treatment, TB/leprosy care and family planning services, among others.

He said his administration has carried out major works on the theatre complex, blood bank building, medical laboratory, trauma centre, hope clinic and the external wall of the hospital.

Oyetola said: “This year, we have executed six major campaigns and capacity efforts to boost impact and efficiency. These are Maternal, Neonatal and Child Week; Immunisation Plus Days; exclusive breastfeeding campaign; polio eradication campaign; net hanging campaign and facility level training for the activation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in Osun.

“Osun State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (O’SACA) will soon start a project that will involve the introduction of incentives for pregnant mothers who attend ante-natal clinic and have HIV test result.

“By the time the 120-bed facility whose sod we are turning today is handed over, we should have upgraded the hospital to a 180-bed facility and expanded its overall efficiency.

“Going forward, we are partnering with development partners and exploring other windows to attract more funds to the state to further deliver quality healthcare to the people.

“We would also appeal to corporate organisations and relevant associations to partners us to achieve our laudable objectives.

“Our collective resolve to build a dynamic and prosperous Osun as government and people is in our mutual interest”, the governor said.

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, implored the health workers in the state to make judicious use of the facilities procured by the government.

Owoeye, who described the successes recorded by the Oyetola led-government as a clear manifestation of good governance, said the governor has demonstrated to the world that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the only party that has the capability to take the state to the next level.

The Permanent Secretary, Osun State Hospital Management Board, Mr. Isaac Dayo Oluwoye, commended the administration of Oyetola for prioritising the health sector in the state.

He said: “Everyone knows that Oyetola’s administration is one of continuity from the progressive and people-focused administration before it, which makes provision of good health for the people as one of its cardinal programmes.”

Chief Consultant and Head of the Specialist Hospital, Dr. Bello Akeem Babatunde and member of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, Dr. Simeon Afolayan, hailed the state government for providing quality healthcare service in the state.