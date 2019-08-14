Peter Okoye, VJ Adams Unveil Ball for New LaLiga Season

Singer/Song writer, Peter Okoye (Mr. P), and Celebrity On Air Personality, VJ Adams unboxed the new LaLiga ball to signify the kick-off of the 2019/2020 LaLiga season. The duo were selected as part of a global campaign that heralds the start of the new LaLiga season.

Mr. P who was also selected alongside a few other celebrities to watch games of the opening LaLiga weekend will be at the Estadio de la Ceramica where Villarreal will host Granada CF, an experience he is looking forward to, especially with the prospect of meeting Super Eagles new sensation, Samuel Chukwueze who plays for the Yellow Submarines.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him for the first time and also getting to see a LaLiga game live,” the singer who was formerly of the P-Square fame observed.

Mr. P who played football when he was younger and believed he could have played professional if he wasn’t a musician promised to show Samuel Chukwueze a few tricks when they meet this weekend in Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarines who spent most of last season battling relegation will look to start the new season on a strong note with a win over newly promoted Granada who have another Nigerian, Azeez Ramon on their books.

Villarreal will be counting on the vociferous support of their fans to hit new heights this season. Interestingly, with the population of the town put at 51,000 inhabitants, half the town can fit into the 25,000 capacity Estadio de la Ceramica.